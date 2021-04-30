Raymond James Raises PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target to $79.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

NASDAQ PCH opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $208,588.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.