Raymond James Raises SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $66.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Get SkyWest alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SkyWest by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 3,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.