Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.28.

TSE:ERO opened at C$24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.11. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$14.31 and a 1-year high of C$25.54.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

