Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.73 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 428,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of -71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

