Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Scotiabank

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLLMF. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Real Matters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Real Matters from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Real Matters has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of RLLMF stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

