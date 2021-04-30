Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $101.00 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,074,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

