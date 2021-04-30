Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4663 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

RBGLY opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.