Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.