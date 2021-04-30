Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

