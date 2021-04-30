Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.77.

RRR opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

