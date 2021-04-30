Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $10.84 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

