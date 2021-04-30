Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.68. 21,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,821. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.68, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

