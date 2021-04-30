Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.65

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 7957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,203,000 after buying an additional 1,091,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 820,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.