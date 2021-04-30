Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,931.83

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,931.83 ($77.50) and traded as high as GBX 6,610.50 ($86.37). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 6,385 ($83.42), with a volume of 54,865 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSW shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 100.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,234.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,934.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

