Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives $52.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $57.55. 496,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $64.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

