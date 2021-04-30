Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $194.37 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $194.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average is $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,303,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.