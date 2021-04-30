Research Analysts Offer Predictions for County Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICBK. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of ICBK opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.45 million, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in County Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.