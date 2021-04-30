Research Analysts Set Expectations for Coursera, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coursera in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Coursera’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

