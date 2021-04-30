Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. 1,974,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $70.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.42.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

