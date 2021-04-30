Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. 47,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.