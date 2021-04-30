Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,855. The company has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.95.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

