Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Markel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Markel by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Markel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,161.67.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,178.79. The stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,954. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $761.06 and a 52-week high of $1,218.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,059.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,775 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

