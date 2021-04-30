Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.76. The stock had a trading volume of 57,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.10. The company has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

