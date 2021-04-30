Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $820,000 in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.11% of PetMed Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PETS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter worth $2,475,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 130,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 23,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.