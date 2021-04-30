Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 902 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. 6,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.