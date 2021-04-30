Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSCF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.74. 2,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,321. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

