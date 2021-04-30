Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $188,218,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.91. 221,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,502. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.43 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.68 and a 200 day moving average of $236.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.