Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 2,560 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. 177,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,711,581. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

