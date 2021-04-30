Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 4,319 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 28.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.73.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $443.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,835. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.77 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

