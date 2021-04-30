Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 118,611 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,611 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $27,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 885,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after acquiring an additional 668,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 606,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

