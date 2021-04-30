Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $25,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $259.31 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

