Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 159.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,039 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Chubb by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $169.50 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.89.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

