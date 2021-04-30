Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $31.67 Million in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,671,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.81% of Workhorse Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 221,660 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 647,112 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $12.61 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.