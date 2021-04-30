Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.63.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Robert Half International by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. 937,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,854. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

