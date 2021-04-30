Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

RCKT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,545. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,891.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares during the period.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

