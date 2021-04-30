Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.02

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.02 and traded as high as C$61.41. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$60.93, with a volume of 453,157 shares changing hands.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$30.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Comments


