Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,884. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

