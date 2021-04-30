Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 5th (OTCMKTS:DBDRU)

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 5th. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 6th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,438,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

