Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $500.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $445.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $445.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $332.76 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

