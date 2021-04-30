Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.610-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 14.750-15.000 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $447.67.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.44. 514,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $333.22 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.