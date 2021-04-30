Rosenblatt Securities Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $625.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $640.00 to $625.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $570.67.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $6.46 on Thursday, reaching $489.31. 3,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,487. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.36. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $434.33 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

