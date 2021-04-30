Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.30 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.30 ($3.88) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €3.04 ($3.57).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

