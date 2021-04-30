Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $126.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADS. Argus upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

NYSE:ADS opened at $118.64 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $3.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

