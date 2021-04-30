Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $62.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.
Shares of BLDR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 45,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,200. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $48,243,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
