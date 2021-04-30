Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $62.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 45,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,200. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $48,243,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

