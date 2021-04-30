Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NRIX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: What is a bull market?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit