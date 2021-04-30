Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NRIX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

