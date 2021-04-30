Royal Bank of Canada Raises BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $60.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.39.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,061. BCE has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in BCE by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

