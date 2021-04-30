Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Shares of LON:RDSB traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,303.90 ($17.04). 9,033,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £101.80 billion and a PE ratio of -6.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,372.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,280.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

