Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of R traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,822. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $52,324,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ryder System by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

