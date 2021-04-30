SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) received a €22.00 ($25.88) price target from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SFQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SAF-Holland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.05 ($20.06).

Shares of SFQ opened at €13.22 ($15.55) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.85 and its 200-day moving average is €11.07. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of €4.13 ($4.86) and a 12 month high of €14.25 ($16.76). The firm has a market cap of $600.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

