Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $28.73 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 40% higher against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $752.71 or 0.01374276 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.