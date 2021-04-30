Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 52-Week High at $869.50

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 869.50 ($11.36) and last traded at GBX 852.02 ($11.13), with a volume of 3011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 803.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 798.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08.

In related news, insider Andy Jones bought 9,748 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

